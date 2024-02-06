Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $428.89 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.21. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

