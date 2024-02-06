Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $389.96.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $428.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.