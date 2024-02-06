Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $397.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.79.

VRTX stock traded down $12.57 on Tuesday, hitting $416.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,839. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

