Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $428.89 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

