Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $41.53. 11,927,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,994,354. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

