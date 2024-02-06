Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $536.0 million-$546.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.3 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.27.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. 2,167,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,299. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

