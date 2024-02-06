Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 523552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $357,663.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 414,159 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,376.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock worth $1,295,413. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,317,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 77,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

