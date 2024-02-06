Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $50.60.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $751,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,214,479.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,458 shares of company stock worth $1,295,413 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

