Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.09. 1,414,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.01. The firm has a market cap of $344.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

