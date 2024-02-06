Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 85.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,372 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

