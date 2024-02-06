Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 464,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $22,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,989,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,011. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

