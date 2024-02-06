Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.26. The company had a trading volume of 349,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,180. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.51 and a 200-day moving average of $197.87.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

