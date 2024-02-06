Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.66. 3,986,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.29.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

