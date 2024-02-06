Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,690,118.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,656,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,690,118.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $362,709,825. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Shares of CRM traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.57. 2,033,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $289.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.63 and a 200-day moving average of $230.83.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

