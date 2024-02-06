Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,755 shares of company stock worth $6,713,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $17.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $767.28. 470,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,622. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $789.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.79. The firm has a market cap of $157.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

