Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,849 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $706.68. The stock had a trading volume of 844,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,996. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $714.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $659.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $313.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $643.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

