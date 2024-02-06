Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Shares of PM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $103.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

