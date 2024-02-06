Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $15.50 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 107,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,704,523 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,211,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,250. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.44. The company has a market cap of $318.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

