Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $11.29 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. 13,128,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,495,055. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.