Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.44. 1,502,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $334.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.97.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.