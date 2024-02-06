Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 9,681 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

Accenture Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.70. 564,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.81. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The company has a market cap of $230.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

