Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,052,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $633.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,307. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $654.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

