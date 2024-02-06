Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $6.88 on Tuesday, hitting $428.58. 468,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.61 and its 200 day moving average is $442.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

