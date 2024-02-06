Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 14,954 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,023,000 after acquiring an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $152.88. 2,777,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,142,976. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $288.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

