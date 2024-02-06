Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading

Shares of MGK stock opened at $276.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.31 and a twelve month high of $277.05.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

