Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,345,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,215. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.65 and its 200-day moving average is $179.00. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $192.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.