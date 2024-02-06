Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $16,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,968. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $179.27 and a 1 year high of $223.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.