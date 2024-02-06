Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VYM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.62. The company had a trading volume of 640,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $113.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

