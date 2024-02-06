Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $330.20.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.