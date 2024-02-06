Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $330.20

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $330.20 and last traded at $329.03, with a volume of 115276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.15.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 74,554 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.