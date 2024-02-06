Van ECK Associates Corp Has $275.63 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 506,654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $275,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $93.52. 1,142,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

