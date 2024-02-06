Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,634 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $522,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.6% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,448,000 after acquiring an additional 573,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,513. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

