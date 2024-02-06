Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,103,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156,106 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $290,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 4,813,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,146,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $176.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

