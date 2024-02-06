Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 327,016 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $170,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after buying an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,053,000 after buying an additional 205,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.94. 166,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,097. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $439.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.36. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.