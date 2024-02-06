Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 274,562 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 1.4% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $628,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $896.59. The company had a trading volume of 341,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $901.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $752.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $678.72.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.17%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

