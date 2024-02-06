Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 233,889 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.82% of Biogen worth $305,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.88. The stock had a trading volume of 447,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,094. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion and a PE ratio of 24.10.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.