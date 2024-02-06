Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,467,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,159 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $216,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

NYSE BVN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 96,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

