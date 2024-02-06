V2X (NYSE:VVX) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 68.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

V2X Price Performance

V2X stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,032. V2X has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.78.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V2X will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of V2X

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in V2X during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in V2X by 289.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

