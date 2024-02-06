UBS Group Raises Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $448.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $413.00 to $448.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $371.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.03. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $252.17 and a twelve month high of $391.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.