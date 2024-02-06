UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.2 %

UBS stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.