TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.40

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.40 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 106.40 ($1.33), with a volume of 826596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.60 ($1.32).

TwentyFour Income Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.48. The firm has a market cap of £793.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,515.83.

Get TwentyFour Income alerts:

TwentyFour Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. TwentyFour Income’s dividend payout ratio is -33,333.33%.

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.