TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.39.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

