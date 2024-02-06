Truist Financial Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $340.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $345.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCD. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.10.

Get McDonald's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCD opened at $285.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.87 and a 200 day moving average of $280.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.