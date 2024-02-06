TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $11.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPVG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Park purchased 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,221.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPVG opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

