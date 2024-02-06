Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. Trimble has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
