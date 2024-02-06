TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,991 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.91% of TransUnion worth $266,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,172,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,994,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. 284,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,659. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

