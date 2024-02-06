Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. Research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

