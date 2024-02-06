Traders Purchase Large Volume of Chegg Put Options (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,546 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 355% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,099 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $61,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 337,680 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 3,603,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,338. Chegg has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

