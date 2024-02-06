Traders Buy High Volume of Alibaba Group Call Options (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 340,230 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 258,926 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.
View Our Latest Report on BABA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $77.69. 28,005,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,429,805. The company has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $109.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.