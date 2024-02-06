Traders Buy High Volume of Alibaba Group Call Options (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 340,230 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 258,926 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $77.69. 28,005,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,429,805. The company has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $109.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

