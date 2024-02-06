Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $255.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $230.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average of $212.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

